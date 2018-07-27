Whittier Trust Co. Has $230,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 393.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,329,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,979,000 after buying an additional 123,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,642,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,798,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,719,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after buying an additional 908,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,614,000 after buying an additional 251,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Vertical Research cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

In other news, Director Peter J. Fluor bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.54 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

