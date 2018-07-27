Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Partners Value Investments LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 85,839,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,722,000 after purchasing an additional 79,740,966 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,127,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,218 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $93,835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,657,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,407,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management opened at $41.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

