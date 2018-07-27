Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,325 CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

In other news, EVP James Lyski sold 3,738 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $281,957.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 5,938 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $451,763.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $61.94 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $75.37 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

