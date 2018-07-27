WestRock Co (WRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 257.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 997,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,122 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10,291.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after acquiring an additional 834,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock opened at $56.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. WestRock has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

