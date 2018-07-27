Western Gas Partners (WES) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESTERN GAS PARTNERS is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. “

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of Western Gas Partners traded down $1.09, reaching $50.42, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 334,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,119. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Western Gas Partners has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.09 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Western Gas Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is 287.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Gas Partners (WES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.