Western Digital (WDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.93.

Shares of Western Digital traded down $5.96, reaching $71.13, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 11,204,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,079. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $336,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,336,319.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,733 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

