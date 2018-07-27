West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 307.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 815.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

