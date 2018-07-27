Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,949 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 121,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 9,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $150,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.78 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

