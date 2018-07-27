Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $476,000 Holdings in Market Vectors Africa (AFK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Market Vectors Africa (BMV:AFK) by 737.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.59% of Market Vectors Africa worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Market Vectors Africa in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000.

BMV AFK opened at $23.40 on Friday. Market Vectors Africa has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $485.50.

