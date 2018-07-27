Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. 32,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,848. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Golnar Khosrowshahi bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $342,127.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,127.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

