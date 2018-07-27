Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Hasbro (HAS)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,282. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $117,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 88.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 98.7% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

