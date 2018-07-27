Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a $1,186.96 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Macquarie reissued a $1,205.50 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a $1,195.88 rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,205.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,235.53. 136,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,506. The company has a market cap of $878.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,269.77.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total value of $80,191.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.83, for a total value of $4,115,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,696.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 26,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron LP now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

