Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Visa (V)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa opened at $142.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Visa has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $286.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.97.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

