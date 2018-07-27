Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Evolus (EOLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS):

7/26/2018 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

7/24/2018 – Evolus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

7/23/2018 – Evolus was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “. We are reiterating our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $35 for EOLS shares ahead of what we expect to be positive catalysts for the company in 2H18+. We expect EOLS to report 2Q18 results in the next two weeks and provide more color on its launch plans for DWP-450. Following this, EOLS should close out its CRL in mid-August. After that, we expect more additions to its management team this year and a salesforce to be hired in early 2019 ahead of an approval for DWP-450 next year. These catalysts should drive EOLS’s shares higher as visibility improves for the upcoming launch of DWP-450.””

7/17/2018 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

7/2/2018 – Evolus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2018 – Evolus was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Evolus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We are raising our 12-month PT for EOLS shares to $35 from $25. The increase in our PT is driven by multiple expansion now that visibility has improved for the peak sales potential of DWP-450 (new CEO from AGN (Neutral), new CFO from RVNC (OW), expansion of commercial team and completion of response to CRL this summer). We use a blend of DCF and EV/ EBITDA analysis to arrive at our new $35 PT.””

5/29/2018 – Evolus had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Evolus traded up $0.10, reaching $20.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,955. Evolus Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $473.52 million and a PE ratio of -74.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, Director Bosun Hau acquired 7,142 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $208,474.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $18,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

