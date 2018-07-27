Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

ADDYY stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

