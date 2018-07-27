Weatherford International (WFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.50% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,851,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479,912. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $4.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 109.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 37.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 52.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the period.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

