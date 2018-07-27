WavesGo (WGO) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. WavesGo has a market cap of $167,590.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One WavesGo token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WavesGo

WavesGo’s total supply is 8,936,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,936,482 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html . WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

