Waters (WAT) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.58 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Waters will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Waters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 18.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 16,078 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $3,129,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,447.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $671,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,365. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,641,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

