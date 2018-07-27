Washington Prime Group (WPG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

WPG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 89,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,392. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.11 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Washington Prime Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

