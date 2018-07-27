Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $245.92 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $245.92 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00074957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Coinrail and OKEx. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.73 or 0.05723160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00208519 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,144,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, Coinnest, HitBTC, COSS and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

