Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €137.95 ($162.29).

Shares of Wacker Chemie traded down €0.20 ($0.24), hitting €121.05 ($142.41), during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 209,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €90.59 ($106.58) and a 12 month high of €175.75 ($206.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

