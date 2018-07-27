W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% to ~$1.87-$1.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.20.

W. R. Grace & Co traded down $0.85, reaching $73.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 30,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,270. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $485.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

