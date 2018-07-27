W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Increases Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of WestRock worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 257.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after buying an additional 1,725,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $47,680,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 10,291.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after buying an additional 834,834 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,825.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 620,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $13,957,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE WRK opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

