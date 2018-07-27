W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $17.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.5% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,661,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,828,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,025 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,179,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,440,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

