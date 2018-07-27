VSE (VSEC) Announces Earnings Results

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter.

VSE stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 1,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

