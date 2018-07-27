Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd opened at $6.59 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.