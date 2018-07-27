VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. sell-side analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands.

