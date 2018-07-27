Visionary Asset Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Centene Corp (CNC) Stock

Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $44,885,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Centene by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Centene by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

Centene opened at $133.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

