Visionary Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 354,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,019,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $23,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1,158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 135,639 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $157.50 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

