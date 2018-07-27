Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Shares of VRTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. 71,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,416. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $936.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 32.03 and a current ratio of 32.03.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.06). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $132.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 131.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

