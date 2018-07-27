Virtu Financial (VIRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “$26.55” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 4,805,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,784. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.08 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 117,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,500,756.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,256.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Molluso sold 88,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $2,665,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,112,452 shares of company stock valued at $194,307,000 in the last three months. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

