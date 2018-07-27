Virtu Financial (VIRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Virtu Financial traded down $4.25, reaching $21.40, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,805,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,783. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other Virtu Financial news, CFO Joseph Molluso sold 88,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $2,665,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $89,118,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock valued at $194,307,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Virtu Financial by 57.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Virtu Financial by 4,189.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

