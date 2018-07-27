Vinci (DG) PT Set at €100.00 by Cfra

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €100.70 ($118.47) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.50 ($110.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.05 ($109.47).

Shares of DG traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €82.08 ($96.56). 2,980,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

