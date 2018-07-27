Viad (VVI) Announces Earnings Results

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Viad had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Viad updated its Q3 guidance to $1.77-1.92 EPS.

Shares of Viad opened at $56.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.63. Viad has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Viad’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,419. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth about $43,680,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Viad by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viad by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

