VF (VFC) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VF from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Pivotal Research set a $86.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.63.

Shares of VF opened at $93.80 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. VF has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

In other news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,943,301.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 257,070 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VF by 5,303.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in VF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

