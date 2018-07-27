Vesuvius (VSVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 24.70 ($0.33) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Vesuvius opened at GBX 621 ($8.22) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($8.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSVS shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 740 ($9.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($8.01) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.42 ($9.01).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

