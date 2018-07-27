Vesuvius (VSVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 24.70 ($0.33) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of Vesuvius opened at GBX 621 ($8.22) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.66) and a one year high of GBX 643.50 ($8.52).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
