Versartis Inc (VSAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Versartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
In other Versartis news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 660,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,149,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 945,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,673 and sold 9,987 shares valued at $15,585. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Versartis opened at $1.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Versartis has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.61. sell-side analysts predict that Versartis will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
