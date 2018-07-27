Versartis Inc (VSAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Versartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Versartis news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 660,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,149,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 945,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,673 and sold 9,987 shares valued at $15,585. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Versartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Versartis by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Versartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Versartis by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 231,860 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Versartis by 82.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Versartis opened at $1.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Versartis has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.61. sell-side analysts predict that Versartis will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

