Vectrus (VEC) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vectrus earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6536169083074 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE VEC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,213. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $354.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $320.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.29 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $61,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,581.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $647,515. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

