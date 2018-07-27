Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Holdings Trimmed by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,087 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.52% of Varonis Systems worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 263.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 185.1% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,014,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems opened at $80.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.80 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $53.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $13,770,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,563,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $145,155.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,916 shares of company stock worth $26,683,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.