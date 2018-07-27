Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Stake Lessened by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $78.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

