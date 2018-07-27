Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd opened at $78.12 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

