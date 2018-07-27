Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Holdings Lifted by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 0.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $71.20. 19,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,678. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $75.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.