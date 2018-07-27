ValuEngine Upgrades Supervalu (SVU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SVU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supervalu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Supervalu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supervalu from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Supervalu and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Supervalu stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. 6,112,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Supervalu has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.52). Supervalu had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Supervalu will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu in the second quarter worth $184,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Supervalu in the second quarter worth $304,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Supervalu by 246.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supervalu by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Supervalu by 423.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Supervalu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

