ValuEngine Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Buy

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 3,150,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,689. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

