ValuEngine Lowers Mattel (MAT) to Sell

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Shares of Mattel traded down $0.69, hitting $15.60, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 10,936,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $164,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $190,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

