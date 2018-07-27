ValuEngine Lowers CDK Global (CDK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. 8,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 57.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 726,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 61.0% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

