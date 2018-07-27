ValuEngine Downgrades Zagg (ZAGG) to Hold

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAGG. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Zagg in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zagg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Zagg opened at $16.25 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. Zagg has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Zagg had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zagg will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $269,427.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,190.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,594 shares of company stock valued at $746,327. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth $4,582,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth $545,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

