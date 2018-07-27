ValuEngine Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Hold

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,546. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 97.36 and a beta of -0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $556.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 995.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

