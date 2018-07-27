Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Price Up -1.3% on Strong Earnings

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $117.34 and last traded at $116.28. Approximately 148,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,731,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Howard Weil cut shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

