Vale SA Plans Special Dividend of $0.05 (VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) declared a special dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

Vale stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 21,933,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,026,744. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Vale had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.